Advertisement

Floyd County native sings tribute to fallen officers

Three officers and a K-9 officer were killed in the line-of-duty Thursday, June 30 during a...
Three officers and a K-9 officer were killed in the line-of-duty Thursday, June 30 during a violent ambush in Allen, Ky.(WSAZ)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County native Josh Shepherd couldn’t help but play lyrics in his head as he grieved over Thursday night’s shooting in Allen.

What culminated was “Three Fallen Angels,” which he shared on Facebook and played at officer Ralph Frasure’s funeral on Wednesday.

“It really was just a way to, in my mind, to try to help through the grieving process and we all know that music heals,” he said.

Shepherd’s post with the song now has more than 50,000 views and 2,000 shares on Facebook. The community immediately embraced it, and he says that unity proved the region is close like in Mayberry, North Carolina.

“We’re a very close, tight knit community. We support one another. We have each’s other back,” the Prestonsburg native said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

That attitude was clear in the perseverance shown by the three fallen officers that night.

“(They’re) really good wholesome people. Really good ‘got your back’ kind of people. People you can call in the middle of the night and they would be there for you,” he said.

Funeral processions for the three fallen officers and K9 officer Drago will wrap up this week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaundena Conley was arrested after allegedly shooting through her apartment wall Wednesday.
Woman charged after shots fired from inside an apartment, mayor confirms
Austin Harless
“[He] didn’t know what he was doing. He was a good guy.” Eyewitness to Martin County shooting talks about suspect
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Alligator sighting leads to charges against Eastern Kentucky man
Southeastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man
Southern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man

Latest News

Officer Jacob Chaffins' Funeral - 6:00 p.m.
Officer Jacob Chaffins' Funeral - 6:00 p.m.
Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins laid to rest - July 7, 2022
Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins laid to rest - July 7, 2022
Cannabis Commission - July 7, 2022
Cannabis Commission - July 7, 2022
Governor Beshear Reaction - 6:00 p.m.
Governor Beshear Reaction - 6:00 p.m.