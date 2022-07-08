Advertisement

CUTE ALERT: Nashville Zoo welcomes leopard cub twins

The male and female cubs were born on June 30 to the same parents.
The male and female cubs were born on June 30 to the same parents.(Nashville Zoo)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) – The Nashville Zoo is celebrating two new additions – both one of the zoo’s signature animals.

Officials announced Wednesday the births of two clouded leopard cubs.

The male and female cubs were born June 30 to the same parents.

Each came into the world weighing about half a pound and measuring around 4 inches long.

The newborn felines are the first clouded leopard cubs born at the zoo since 2019.

The zoo’s veterinary team is currently taking care of them to ensure their best chance of survival.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaundena Conley was arrested after allegedly shooting through her apartment wall Wednesday.
Woman charged after shots fired from inside an apartment, mayor confirms
Southeastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man
Southern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man
Golden Alert issued for missing Ashland woman
Ashland woman found safe, Golden Alert canceled
Jacob Chaffins was one of the officers killed in the line of duty after a barricade shooting...
It takes a Jake: Community mourns loss of fallen officer, celebrates his life and legacy
Route posted for fallen K9 deputy’s journey home

Latest News

Mental Health - 4:00 p.m.
Mental Health - 4:00 p.m.
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
US sending $400 million in military aid to Ukraine
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at...
Appeals court: Congress can see some Trump financial records
Thousands expected to participate in Women’s March in Washington
Thousands expected to participate in Women’s March for abortion access
This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin