Crash on US-23 in Johnson County sends Three to hospital

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were transported to Paintsville ARH following a two-vehicle crash north of Paintsville Friday.

Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure confirmed the crash happened near Martin’s Peterbilt-Eastern Ky. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Kentucky 321.

McClure added that while US-23 was at least partially closed earlier, the road has since reopened. He encourages drivers in the area to remain cautious while traveling through.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

