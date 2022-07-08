Crash on US-23 in Johnson County sends Three to hospital
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were transported to Paintsville ARH following a two-vehicle crash north of Paintsville Friday.
Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure confirmed the crash happened near Martin’s Peterbilt-Eastern Ky. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Kentucky 321.
McClure added that while US-23 was at least partially closed earlier, the road has since reopened. He encourages drivers in the area to remain cautious while traveling through.
This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.
