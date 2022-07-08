Advertisement

Crash on US-23 in Johnson County sends Three to hospital

Multi-vehicle crash
Multi-vehicle crash(MGN)
By Jordan Mullins and Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were transported to Paintsville ARH following a two-vehicle crash north of Paintsville Friday.

Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure confirmed the crash happened near Martin’s Peterbilt-Eastern Ky. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Kentucky 321.

McClure added that while US-23 was at least partially closed earlier, the road has since reopened. He encourages drivers in the area to remain cautious while traveling through.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaundena Conley was arrested after allegedly shooting through her apartment wall Wednesday.
Woman charged after shots fired from inside an apartment, mayor confirms
Southeastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man
Southern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man
Golden Alert issued for missing Ashland woman
Ashland woman found safe, Golden Alert canceled
Staci Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment on child abuse charges.
Woman recorded kicking child faces child abuse charges, police say
Jacob Chaffins was one of the officers killed in the line of duty after a barricade shooting...
It takes a Jake: Community mourns loss of fallen officer, celebrates his life and legacy

Latest News

Kentucky State Police unveils new mascot
Kentucky State Police unveils new mascot
With the 9 a.m. update, the Storm Prediction Center now has most of our region under a level 2...
Rinse and repeat: Cold front brings chances for stronger storms back into play later today
(A portion of this photo has been blurred in accordance with Department of Defense guidelines.)
Work begins on last chemical weapons stockpile in Kentucky
Officer Jacob Chaffins
Community mourns as Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins is laid to rest