Advertisement

‘Christmas in July’ events being held in Ky. communities hard-hit by tornadoes

‘Christmas in July’ events being held in Ky. communities hard-hit by tornadoes
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The weather may be warm, but it is Christmas in July in some Kentucky communities.

So many people donated to the First Lady Britainy Beshear’s toy drive after the tornado outbreak in December that families are getting more help now.

Many toys and gift cards were left over after the December donation drive.

Friday morning, in Campbellsville and later in the day in Bowling Green, that excess is being given out. Several dozen families that suffered loss met with Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady and then were able to pick whatever toys they wanted.

One family that lost their home told us this event was unexpected but very appreciated.

Governor Beshear says the process to rebuild and recover continues and it will likely go months and even years in the future. He spoke of one event to build 300 homes in hard-hit areas.

Other events to pass out toys to families will take place in western Kentucky next week.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaundena Conley was arrested after allegedly shooting through her apartment wall Wednesday.
Woman charged after shots fired from inside an apartment, mayor confirms
Southeastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man
Southern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man
Golden Alert issued for missing Ashland woman
Ashland woman found safe, Golden Alert canceled
Jacob Chaffins was one of the officers killed in the line of duty after a barricade shooting...
It takes a Jake: Community mourns loss of fallen officer, celebrates his life and legacy
Staci Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment on child abuse charges.
Woman recorded kicking child faces child abuse charges, police say

Latest News

Checking on mental health following Eastern Ky. tragedy
Multi-vehicle crash
Crash on US-23 in Johnson County sends three to hospital
Kentucky State Police unveils new mascot
Kentucky State Police unveils new mascot
With the 9 a.m. update, the Storm Prediction Center now has most of our region under a level 2...
Rinse and repeat: Cold front brings chances for stronger storms back into play later today