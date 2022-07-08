Checking on mental health following Eastern Ky. tragedy

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Doctors want the public to know there is help for anyone having a difficult time processing the events that unfolded last Thursday in Allen that killed three police officers and a police K9 officer.

”We do have a lot of resources and so that comprises a safety net,” said Dr. Peter Oliver, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center’s (MCCC) Chief Medical Officer. “No one has to be alone going through a tragedy like this, like I said we have the crisis line we have the crisis center.”

Dr. Oliver said that typically when someone experiences or is exposed to a traumatic event they can show signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.

”If they’ve seen it, if they’ve seen videos of it, if they’ve heard loved ones talking about it,” he said. “If they know someone who was there they can vividly imagine it, all these things can trigger the same symptoms as if they were actually there.”

In light of recent events, people across the mountains are extra cautious in regard to potential shootings.

”Part of experiencing a traumatic event like this is hyper-vigilance, so that’s where a small noise can bring back the feelings of the events,” he added. “We call it hyper-arousals with things like increased blood pressure.”

Dr. Oliver encourages people to reach out for help.

”I think after something like this, I would start with therapy and then you could always move on to medications,” he said. “I’m a big proponent of therapy over medicines so then combining the two.”

