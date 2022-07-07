Yet more strong storms remain possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as we continue to see the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in the mountains. Not just tonight, but tomorrow as well.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch the possibility for showers and thunderstorms to develop along a boundary left over by storms that died off to our north this morning. Any storms that develop will once again have the possibility for damaging winds and heavy rain as the main threats. This is especially true along and south of the Highway 80/Hal Rogers Parkway corridor, where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather.

Eventually storms move south and we start to wind things down for tonight. However, it will continue to be mild, muggy, mostly cloudy and rather foggy overnight as lows only fall to around 70°.

Yet more showers and thunderstorms are on tap as we head into the day on Friday. More showers and storms will likely bubble up in the afternoon, and some of those could be strong to severe once again, with a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather now out for areas north of the Highway 80/Hal Rogers Parkway corridor.

Day 2 severe weather outlook from SPC valid for Friday, July 8, 2022 (WYMT Weather)

Sun and clouds in the morning will allow temperatures to get back up into the middle and upper 80s, combining with dew points in the 70s to create great storm fuel through the afternoon. We’ll slowly work those south of the region by the evening, as we calm down and fall back to near 70° for a low.

The Weekend and Beyond

More scattered thunderstorm activity remains possible as we head into the weekend timeframe, especially on Saturday. More scattered thunderstorms look to develop as we head through the afternoon hours. Some brief gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main threats yet again Saturday afternoon. Highs, before the storms hit, wind up in the lower to middle 80s.

We may, FINALLY, be in for a break in the action as we head into the day on Sunday. Perhaps some scattered storms, but the severe threat is looking much lower and the coverage does not look as widespread. We’ll see some more sunshine as well, bringing temperatures back up into the upper 80s. 90s are back as we head into Monday and next week. Monday looks mostly dry...some models want to keep that going through midweek while others want to bring the showers and storms back. Either way, it’s looking warm and humid with highs in the 90s.

