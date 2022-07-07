Will medical cannabis become legal in Kentucky?

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. Jonathan Hatton specializes in family and addiction medicine. He is also a member of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.

”In Eastern Kentucky, we have a lot of problems, as everyone is aware of with the Opioid epidemic,” he said. “The treatment of chronic pain and some other chronic conditions.”

He said that is one of the reasons he wanted a spot on this committee. He has many patients with chronic pain and added the majority of patients are not happy with their pain management options and quality of life.

”I did some research, it looked like medical cannabis was a viable option,” he added.

Members of the committee met at the University of Pikeville Wednesday evening. They heard the public’s thoughts on legalizing medical marijuana.

”When you look at the polls and 90 percent of Kentuckians are in support of a thing, yet we’re not able to put it into law, I think it warrants some fact-finding,” he added.

One thing the committee is not discussing is potentially legalizing recreational cannabis.

”We’re more interested in seeing is this a viable - something we want to do for Kentucky,” Hatton said. “Does it have benefit that outweighs its risks?”

He said no one who attended the panel opposed medical cannabis. Some had concerns about pediatric care, saying while it could help some pediatric conditions, there was concern about dosage amounts.

”Pediatrics is weight-based,” he added. “Because there’s such a thin amount of data and studies out there because it still remains a schedule one drug.”

