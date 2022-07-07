Gov. Andy Beshear will hold weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday afternoon
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear and other state officials will host their weekly Team Kentucky update at an earlier time later today.
The briefing will start at 12:15 p.m. instead of the usual 12:30 p.m.
The Governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, which include economic development and infrastructure improvements.
