Gov. Andy Beshear will hold weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday afternoon

(Office of the Governor/KET)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear and other state officials will host their weekly Team Kentucky update at an earlier time later today.

The briefing will start at 12:15 p.m. instead of the usual 12:30 p.m.

The Governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, which include economic development and infrastructure improvements.

You will be able to watch that here once it starts.

