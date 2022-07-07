Advertisement

Traffic pattern changes in place through work zone

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Bumper-to-bumper traffic along Carol Malone Boulevard isn’t new, considering nearly 17,000 people drive it daily.

“It’s a mess, especially at quitting time. The morning isn’t so bad, but even during lunchtime it’s busy,” said John Fuller, a frequent traveler.

Work is underway to widen the travel lanes, improve the turning lanes – including an upgraded U.S. 60 (Main Street) intersection with dedicated right and left-turn lanes and two through lanes – as well as a new sidewalk, curbing, and other work to reduce congestion and to improve traffic flow and safety along the downtown highway.

Motorists should watch for flaggers and prepare for unexpected traffic flow changes as contractors pave the construction area on the northbound side of Carol Malone Boulevard.

By Friday, all traffic will be switched to that northbound side – again, in a three-lane configuration with one lane each direction and a center turn lane – so construction can begin on the southbound side of the highway.

The overall format of the work zone stays the same, but traffic and construction will switch sides by Friday:

Traveling south on KY 7/KY 1 from I-64 toward downtown Grayson, two lanes of traffic will merge left into one lane. A center turn lane will be available for left turns at intersections and entrances.

Traveling north on KY 7/KY 1 from Grayson lake toward downtown Grayson, two lanes of traffic will shift right into one lane (left lane closed.) A center turn lane will be available for left turns at intersections and entrances.

The speed limit remains reduced to 25 mph in the work zone.

