Southern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man

Southeastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man.

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said the family of Ricky Griffis has not seen or heard from him since Monday, July 4.

The sheriff said Griffis did not show up for work.

Griffis sent a text message to his family on Tuesday, July 5 saying he was stuck in the woods but no other contact has been made.

His car was found in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County.

The Wayne County Rescue Squad, along with his family members, searched the area.

You are asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 606-348-5416 or the Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center at 606-348-9111 if you have any information.

