Police: 6-year-old girl dies after falling off Independence Day parade float

The Mandan Police Department reports that 6-year-old Mabel Askay died in an incident prior to...
The Mandan Police Department reports that 6-year-old Mabel Askay died in an incident prior to an Independence Day parade.(carminesalvatore via canva)
By Christa Kiedrowski and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Police in North Dakota are investigating the death of a child that happened over the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The Mandan Police Department reports that a 6-year-old girl was involved in an incident before the Mandan Independence Day Parade.

According to officials, the girl was riding on a parade trailer when she fell. She was struck by a tire and taken to a nearby hospital but died from her injuries.

Authorities later identified her as 6-year-old Mabel Askay of Ventura, California, as reported by KFYR.

Officials said Mabel had fallen off the DK Orthodontics float.

Following the incident, the orthodontic office shared the following message on social media:

“We want to thank you all for your incredible graciousness in reaching out to us during this time to offer prayers, love, and support for Mabel Rae, her family, and our D|K Team. This community and its outpouring is felt beyond belief by all of us!”

Mandan police report the incident remains under investigation.

