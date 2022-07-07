Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic scheduled for later this month in Southwest Virginia

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - People living in or near Southwest Virginia looking for some free dental care will be in luck later this month.

Officials with Mission of Mercy are bringing their services back to Wise County on July 22nd and 23rd for the first in-person clinic since the pandemic began.

The event will be held at the Convocation Center on the campus of UVA-Wise from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Pre-registration begins on Thursday, July 21st at noon and patients are encouraged to arrive early on clinic days.

Mission of Mercy, or MOM, is a program of the Virginia Dental Association Foundation that addresses oral healthcare needs in underserved areas.

Officials with the Virginia Dental Association Foundation expect more than 300 dentists, dental professionals and support volunteers to participate in the event.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.