Advertisement

Mission of Mercy Dental Clinic scheduled for later this month in Southwest Virginia

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - People living in or near Southwest Virginia looking for some free dental care will be in luck later this month.

Officials with Mission of Mercy are bringing their services back to Wise County on July 22nd and 23rd for the first in-person clinic since the pandemic began.

The event will be held at the Convocation Center on the campus of UVA-Wise from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Pre-registration begins on Thursday, July 21st at noon and patients are encouraged to arrive early on clinic days.

Mission of Mercy, or MOM, is a program of the Virginia Dental Association Foundation that addresses oral healthcare needs in underserved areas.

Officials with the Virginia Dental Association Foundation expect more than 300 dentists, dental professionals and support volunteers to participate in the event.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaundena Conley was arrested after allegedly shooting through her apartment wall Wednesday.
Woman charged after shots fired from inside an apartment, mayor confirms
Austin Harless
“[He] didn’t know what he was doing. He was a good guy.” Eyewitness to Martin County shooting talks about suspect
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Alligator sighting leads to charges against Eastern Kentucky man
Power lines
Attorney General’s office saves customers nearly $3 million in proposed power rate increases
Martin Shooting 6 a.m.
Sheriff shares details on officer-involved shooting in Martin County

Latest News

The 12:30 p.m. update of the Storm Prediction Center Day 1 map scales the level 2 out of 5...
Chances for severe weather continue today across the mountains
Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky update
Golden Alert issued for missing Ashland woman
Golden Alert issued for missing Ashland woman
Floyd County BOE to purchase school supplies for all students