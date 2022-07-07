Man accused of shooting Ky. hotel clerk in the face arrested in New York

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect accused of shooting a Kentucky hotel clerk in the face is now in custody.

Nicholasville police say Alfredo Angel Delgado was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Thursday in the Syracuse, New York area.

The shooting happened Wednesday night at Home Place Inn off U.S. 27 and North Main Street.

A guest at the hotel says her grandson alerted her to some commotion outside their room and she went into the lobby area where she found the victim laying on the floor. She didn’t want us to identify her but her words describe a horrifying discovery.

“I went immediately, I screamed for my grandson to call 911. And then I went back to my room and got as many towels as I had to put on her wounds,” the guest said. “And she kept saying ‘he shot me, he shot me.’ And I said, ‘who shot you?’ And she said ‘he shot me, and then, my legs, my legs.’”

Despite being shot in the face, the victim was able to talk to the police about what happened. Nicholasville police are investigating and say from surveillance video and talking to the victim they were able to identify the shooter as Delgado.

Police say Delgado was a guest at the Home Place Inn at one time, but there’s no clear motive on why he targeted the hotel clerk and shot her.

Police say Delgado’s vehicle was spotted Thursday afternoon at a Syracuse, New York camping store. They say Delgado has ties to the area so New York authorities there were notified to be on the lookout for him.

They say Delgado tried to get away, but New York officers used stop sticks when he left the parking lot. He stopped a short time later.

Nicholasville police say the next step is for Delgado to be extradited back to Kentucky to face charges.

