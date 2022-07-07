Laurel County sisters bond through archery

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Jayden Azbill continues her impressive archery career with a 3rd place finish at the S3DA national archery championship in Illinois. Her tireless work ethic has her on the top of her game.

“Depending on what tournament is that weekend depends on how much I practice throughout the week. I practice every Monday with the coach.. and then Tuesday I might take the day off, but I go out and practice I would say an hour or two each day,” said Azbill.

The 16-year-old London, KY native is the current Kentucky State archery champion and the 2021 KY shooter of the year.

Her sister Evelynn Warren also competed in Illinois, placing 3rd in the Jr. Eagle Female bare bow division.

“I really didn’t think that I would get third I thought that I would get fourth but then when mom said I got third I was like mom it was supposed to be a surprise,” said Warren.

Both sisters have a busy summer ahead full of competitions all over the U.S.

