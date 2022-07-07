Advertisement

Ky. veterans win HVAC units in ‘It’s Cool to be a Vet’ giveaway

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette Heating and Air has found a way to serve those who serve us.

“This is probably one of the things that I’m most proud of,” said Kevin Pearl, a veteran and an employee of Fayette Heating and Air.

Through their “It’s Cool to be a Vet” giveaway, they’re giving three veterans brand new cooling systems for their homes.

“It’s very gratifying to be able to just do something small to give back to these people that have done so much for us,” said Tim Bauman, the general manager of Fayette Heating and Air.

They asked members of the community to nominate military personnel, those who have served or are in active service, and are in need of a cooling system.

“And after that we have a culture committee here that goes through all the nominations, and they select the finalists,” Bauman said.

The finalists are presented with three envelopes, and they’re told that based on which one they choose, they might be going home a winner, but what they don’t know is no matter what envelope they pick, they’re all going to win.

“Definitely a little nervous being one of three and then being asked to pick envelopes. So it’s kind of luck of the draw and then opening it to find out that not only myself, but the rest of the veterans here won, it’s a great feeling and a great honor to be here,” veteran Luke Alfrod said.

Fayette Heating and Air will begin installing the cooling systems as soon as Friday.

