Advertisement

Here’s why teens are dressing up in suits to see ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

The latest movie in the "Despicable Me" franchise, "Minions: The Rise of Gru," is out now. (Source: CNN, Universal Pictures)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The minions are back.

The latest movie in the “Despicable Me” franchise, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” is out now.

The would-be villain and his yellow henchmen are partly driving audiences back to theaters, but so is the latest TikTok trend, aptly titled “gentleminions.”

From the U.S. to Australia, young people are dressing up in formal wear – usually a suit and tie – and sometimes causing chaos at the theater. They upload a TikTok video of themselves cheering, leaping, and yelling at the screen in glee.

It’s unclear why this trend has taken off, but TikTok users are saying it’s just for fun. Many groups have not caused issues.

Unfortunately, some “gentleminions” are not acting so gentlemanly. Some theaters have seen light vandalism and upset children. A few theaters are even banning people from buying tickets if they’re dressed in suits.

In one TikTok video, one theater posted a sign that read, “Due to recent disturbances following the #gentleminions trend, any group of guests in formal attire will be refused entry for showings of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru.’”

However, Universal Pictures is embracing the trend, tweeting last week, “To everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaundena Conley was arrested after allegedly shooting through her apartment wall Wednesday.
Woman charged after shots fired from inside an apartment, mayor confirms
Austin Harless
“[He] didn’t know what he was doing. He was a good guy.” Eyewitness to Martin County shooting talks about suspect
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Alligator sighting leads to charges against Eastern Kentucky man
Power lines
Attorney General’s office saves customers nearly $3 million in proposed power rate increases
Southeastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man
Southern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man

Latest News

Cannabis Commission - July 7, 2022
Cannabis Commission - July 7, 2022
Gymnast Simone Biles receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
Twitter says it removes 1 million spam accounts a day