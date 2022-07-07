Gov. Beshear announces $2.3 million in funding for Pike County projects

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear visited Pike County Wednesday, announcing more than $2.3 million in funding for projects across the area.

During a news conference at the Pike County Courthouse, Gov. Beshear presented checks for infrastructure and tourism projects for the City of Pikeville, Pike County, the Mountain Water District, and the Breaks Interstate Park.

“None of these ideas started in Frankfort. They all started here,” Beshear said. “You’re at the forefront- right here in Pike County- of what is going to be the model of workforce development moving forward.”

Breaks Interstate Park was given a check for $358,035 for the Ratliff Hole renovation project, which superintendent Austin Bradley said is a blessing. He said it is great to work with Pikeville, since the whole park might exist thanks to people from the area.

“To be here today to accept a check from Gov. Beshear to continue to expand and upgrade the Kentucky portion of the park was just very fitting,” said Bradley. “Since it was the people of this community who originally had the vision to establish the park in the first place.”

The county received $1 million to build a new Pike County Senior Citizens Center in the city- replacing the facility that closed due to structural issues. Judge-Executive Ray Jones said the new building will not only serve the Pikeville area seniors, but will be a catalyst in making sure the other centers can stay open and succeed.

The City of Pikeville was awarded $125,000 for Bob Amos resurfacing project and $201,747 for a new pedestrian-friendly junction on Baird Avenue.

Mountain Water District received $708,826 for the Brushy Creek/Sycamore Waterline Extension Project, which Beshear said- for the first time in that area- will provide access to clean drinking water to at least 125 families.

He said it is always a fun time to come to an area with good news, working toward good things for the region.

