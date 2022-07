ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Ashland Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

Officials said Jeanette L. Hennessey, 69, was last seen on the 3000 block of Central Avenue.

She was last seen wearing red pants and a blue t-shirt.

Officials said several agencies are trying to find her.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911.

