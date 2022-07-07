Floyd County BOE to purchase school supplies for all students
Published: Jul. 7, 2022
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting news for Floyd County Schools’ students.
Superintendent Anna Shepherd announced Thursday that all students who attend Floyd County Schools will get schools supplies at no cost.
Officials said the Board of Education approved the purchasing of supplies in a June meeting.
Students will also get devices and backpacks to use.
Shepherd said the school district is providing free meals to all kids ages one to 18 this summer.
