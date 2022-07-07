Advertisement

Floyd County BOE to purchase school supplies for all students

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting news for Floyd County Schools’ students.

Superintendent Anna Shepherd announced Thursday that all students who attend Floyd County Schools will get schools supplies at no cost.

Officials said the Board of Education approved the purchasing of supplies in a June meeting.

Students will also get devices and backpacks to use.

Shepherd said the school district is providing free meals to all kids ages one to 18 this summer.

For more information click here.

