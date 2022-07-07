Floyd County BOE to purchase school supplies for all students

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting news for Floyd County Schools’ students.

Superintendent Anna Shepherd announced Thursday that all students who attend Floyd County Schools will get schools supplies at no cost.

Officials said the Board of Education approved the purchasing of supplies in a June meeting.

Students will also get devices and backpacks to use.

“We’re excited to once again be able to help our students and families by purchasing school supplies for all students. All preschool through 12th grade students will have school supplies for the 2022-2023 school year. These consumable supplies will be provided through our ESSER II funds (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds) allowing us to help with one potential barrier that exists for families.”

Shepherd said the school district is providing free meals to all kids ages one to 18 this summer.

“Through our ESSR II funds, our summer feeding program and our outstanding Family Resource and Youth Service Center Coordinators, we are working hard to help students and families overcome any and all barriers to learning. We want to be partners with our students’ families, and we want them to know that we’re here to help.”

