Advertisement

Community reaction continues after Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure is laid to rest

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure was laid to rest on Wednesday.
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday was the second of three funeral services honoring the three men who lost their lives last Thursday night.

After the service, Captain Ralph Frasure of the Prestonsburg Police Department, who tallied nearly 40 years as an officer, was placed in a hearse and escorted by law enforcement, family, friends, and other first responders to his final resting place: Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

One of his colleagues, officer Josh Hinkle, reflected on his relationship with Capt. Frasure and asks people to remember him as we he was.

“Ralph took me in. Trained me and worked with me. He went to every call with me. He treated me like a son,” officer Hinkle said. “As he did everyone. Today I ask and I pray that you can remember him for the man he was and the way he was.”

Eric Johnson, the Executive Director of Supporting Heroes and a Louisville Metro Police Officer, says the continued support for the families is crucial and these fallen heroes will never be forgotten.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Shooting 6 a.m.
Sheriff shares details on officer-involved shooting in Martin County
Austin Harless
“[He] didn’t know what he was doing. He was a good guy.” Eyewitness to Martin County shooting talks about suspect
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Alligator sighting leads to charges against Eastern Kentucky man
Ambulance generic
One dead after deadly lawnmower accident
Prestonsburg Police Captain and School Resource Officer Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's...
Watch: Honoring fallen heroes: Officer William Petry’s funeral

Latest News

Captain Ralph Frasure's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
Captain Ralph Frasure's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
Paintsville Incident - July 6, 2022
Paintsville Incident - July 6, 2022
Frasure laid to rest - July 6, 2022
Frasure laid to rest - July 6, 2022
The Funeral of Captain Ralph Frasure - July 6, 2022
The Funeral of Captain Ralph Frasure - July 6, 2022
Pikeville Funding Announcement - 11:00 p.m.
Pikeville Funding Announcement - 11:00 p.m.