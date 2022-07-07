Community reaction continues after Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure is laid to rest

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday was the second of three funeral services honoring the three men who lost their lives last Thursday night.

After the service, Captain Ralph Frasure of the Prestonsburg Police Department, who tallied nearly 40 years as an officer, was placed in a hearse and escorted by law enforcement, family, friends, and other first responders to his final resting place: Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

One of his colleagues, officer Josh Hinkle, reflected on his relationship with Capt. Frasure and asks people to remember him as we he was.

“Ralph took me in. Trained me and worked with me. He went to every call with me. He treated me like a son,” officer Hinkle said. “As he did everyone. Today I ask and I pray that you can remember him for the man he was and the way he was.”

Eric Johnson, the Executive Director of Supporting Heroes and a Louisville Metro Police Officer, says the continued support for the families is crucial and these fallen heroes will never be forgotten.

