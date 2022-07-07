Advertisement

Community mourns as Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins is laid to rest

Officer Jacob Chaffins
Officer Jacob Chaffins(WKYT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins was laid to rest Thursday.

Following his funeral, Officer Chaffins was escorted by fellow law enforcement and first responders, as well as his family and friends to his final resting place at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Throughout the procession, hundreds of people lined area roadways in a show of support for the families.

Supporting Heroes Executive Director and former Louisville Metro Police Officer Eric Johnson says that it is important that this community support continues.

“They will learn to move forward, they won’t move on, they will move forward, they will adapt to their new normal, but they will never forget,” Johnson said. “Their loved one’s memory will always be at the core of their minds, they’ll think about them all the time, so that’s why it’s so important for the support of the community to continue.”

Police and other first responders from across the country and across the commonwealth came to pay their respects to Officer Chaffins.

There is one more service planned for the Mountain Arts Center on Friday, for K9 Deputy Drago who was also killed last Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaundena Conley was arrested after allegedly shooting through her apartment wall Wednesday.
Woman charged after shots fired from inside an apartment, mayor confirms
Austin Harless
“[He] didn’t know what he was doing. He was a good guy.” Eyewitness to Martin County shooting talks about suspect
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Alligator sighting leads to charges against Eastern Kentucky man
Southeastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man
Southern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man

Latest News

Officer Jacob Chaffins' Funeral - 6:00 p.m.
Officer Jacob Chaffins' Funeral - 6:00 p.m.
Cannabis Commission - July 7, 2022
Cannabis Commission - July 7, 2022
Governor Beshear Reaction - 6:00 p.m.
Governor Beshear Reaction - 6:00 p.m.
Jacob Chaffins was one of the officers killed in the line of duty after a barricade shooting...
It takes a Jake: Community mourns loss of fallen officer, celebrates his life and legacy