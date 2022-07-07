Community mourns as Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins is laid to rest

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins was laid to rest Thursday.

Following his funeral, Officer Chaffins was escorted by fellow law enforcement and first responders, as well as his family and friends to his final resting place at Gethsemane Gardens in Prestonsburg.

Throughout the procession, hundreds of people lined area roadways in a show of support for the families.

Supporting Heroes Executive Director and former Louisville Metro Police Officer Eric Johnson says that it is important that this community support continues.

“They will learn to move forward, they won’t move on, they will move forward, they will adapt to their new normal, but they will never forget,” Johnson said. “Their loved one’s memory will always be at the core of their minds, they’ll think about them all the time, so that’s why it’s so important for the support of the community to continue.”

Police and other first responders from across the country and across the commonwealth came to pay their respects to Officer Chaffins.

There is one more service planned for the Mountain Arts Center on Friday, for K9 Deputy Drago who was also killed last Thursday.

