Chances for severe weather continue today across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are entering our third day in a row with the chance for severe weather. Make sure you have a way to get alerts quickly if they are issued later.

Today and Tonight

It’s shaping up to be another rinse and repeat day across the region. Temperatures will again start in the 60s and 70s as you head out the door with some patchy dense fog. Skies will likely be mainly cloudy but some sun could peek through at times. While the London-Corbin Airport tied the record high of 97 on Wednesday, NWS Jackson didn’t even make it to the forecast, thanks to showers and storms that rolled through in waves.

That will be the name of the game again today, but thankfully, at least for now, the most severe risk is confined to our southern counties. The latest Storm Prediction Center update has most of our region under a risk, but the 2 out of 5 slight risk continues to hover near the Kentucky/Tennessee/Virginia border.

The latest Storm Prediction Center Day 1 map keeps the level 2 out of 5 severe risk near the Kentucky/Tennessee/Virginia borders. Most of the region is still under a threat for strong to severe storms on Thursday, July 7th, 2022. (WYMT Weather)

Just like yesterday, the main threats continue to be damaging winds, heavy rain and some small hail. While I can’t rule out a brief spinup tornado in the counties in yellow, I think that threat continues to stay very low. Highs will do their best to get into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Our best chances for storms will continue to be from lunchtime into the early evening hours.

Tonight, scattered storm chances will stick around, especially early as temps drop to around 70.

Extended Forecast

While the storm chances will continue to wrap up the work week, I think rain becomes a bigger concern as a front approaches. Our severe risk is still there, but it lowers to a level 1 out of 5 on Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center outlook for Friday, July 8th, 2022 keeps the entire region under a low end level 1 out of 5 severe risk, at least for now. (WYMT Weather)

Ahead of the front, temperatures will stay warm, again trying to jump into the mid to upper 80s before it moves through Friday evening/early Saturday morning. Some warnings are still possible Friday afternoon and early Friday night. Stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings if they are issued.

Rain chances continue into the first part of the weekend before tapering off. The big difference you will notice is the temperatures, which will only top out in the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

