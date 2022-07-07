AAA: What to do about trees falling on your home, car

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Major damage reports were coming in after severe weather including a tornado was reported in Goshen on Wednesday.

AAA experts are offering tips on how to deal with any damage to homes or vehicles.

“Any time there is a weather event it can take a toll that not everyone is prepared to handle,” said Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager.

AAA offers the following tips when dealing with auto and homeowners insurance coverage and claims questions in the aftermath of a severe storm:

AAA Tips for Fallen Trees:

If your tree falls on your house, your insurance will cover removal of the tree and home repairs due to damage.

If your tree falls on your neighbor’s house, your neighbor’s homeowner’s policy would provide insurance coverage. The same holds true if your neighbor’s tree falls on your home; you would file a claim with your own insurance company.

If a tree falls in your yard, but doesn’t hit anything, you would pay for its removal in most cases.

Additionally, if a tree on your property is weak, damaged, or decayed, but you do nothing about it, and it crashes down, you could be held liable for damages.

Tree limbs that fall on a house or other insured structure on the property would be covered for both the damage the tree inflicts on the house and the cost of removing the tree, generally up to about $500. Other objects that fall on the home are also covered.

Homeowners policies also include additional living expenses—in the event a home is severely damaged by an insured disaster, this would pay for reasonable expenses incurred by living elsewhere while the home is being fixed or rebuilt.

Vehicles:

Physical damage to a car caused by heavy wind or fallen tree limbs is covered under the optional comprehensive portion of an auto policy.

If your car is damaged by a fallen tree or limbs, you would need to file a claim using your vehicle policy’s comprehensive coverage.

For homeowners who experienced damage to cars, homes or property, AAA recommends these tips to help the claims process go smoothly:

Take appropriate immediate and temporary measures to prevent further damage . If you do make minor repairs before an insurance adjuster arrives, save receipts to submit for reimbursement.

Call your insurance agent or company immediately. Be prepared with a list of questions ahead of time: Am I covered? Does my claim exceed my deductible? How long will it take to process my claim? Will I need to obtain estimates for repairs to structural damage?

If your home is damaged to the extent you cannot live there, find out if you have coverage for additional living expenses for accommodations while repairs are completed . If you do stay at a hotel, keep your receipts for reimbursement.

Schedule a time for an adjuster to inspect the damage to your property.

Prepare a list of lost or damaged articles. Avoid throwing out damaged items until the adjuster has visited. Consider photographing or videotaping the damage.

Get claim forms. Insurance companies will send required claim forms by a specified time period. Be sure to completely fill out the form and return promptly to avoid delays.

