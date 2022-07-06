‘William Petry is a hero’ First of four funerals for fallen officers held in Prestonsburg

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The funeral for Officer William Petry was held Tuesday at the Mountain Arts Center.

Hundreds of first responders from across the Commonwealth came together to pay their final respects.

“William loved law enforcement. He loved the job. He loved the people he worked with, and man listens, he was a dream to have work for you.” Said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.

Hunt worked with Petry for years before hiring him as a School Resource Officer in Floyd County.

“I never dreamed that, for one, I’d call him gone, but I knew that whenever he left, I would call him ‘hero,’ and William Petry is a hero. He’s my hero, I know he’s everybody in our department’s hero, in our office,” said Hunt. “And I know he will be your hero and he will never be forgotten.”

Petry’s casket was placed in a hearse and a long procession guided him towards Gethsemane Gardens Cemetery.

It was then loaded on a horse-drawn carriage, and Petry was pulled to the burial site.

Among those in attendance included Attorney General Daniel Cameron and County Attorney Keith Bartley.

“They put their lives on the line for other people, often times people who have no idea who they are. Everyday.” Said Bartley.

A helicopter fly-over and bagpipes from the Louisville Police Pipes and Drums band called Petry home.

A service for Captain Ralph Frasure will be held Wednesday, July 6th, at the Mountain Arts Center at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.