Whitney Creech hired as graduate assistant at Western Kentucky

Whitney Creech during her basketball camp at Jenkins.
Whitney Creech during her basketball camp at Jenkins.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WYMT) - A mountain basketball legend has found a new job.

According to a news release, former Western Kentucky and Jenkins star Whitney Creech has been added to the WKU women’s basketball staff for the 2022-23 season.

Creech played for Jenkins from 2008-16, amassing a state-record 5,527 points in her career. Her senior season, she scored 1,660 points (the second most by a girls’ basketball player in a single season in Kentucky), averaging 50.3 points per game.

At Western Kentucky, Creech scored 958 points during her career and had Conference USA’s best assist-to-turnover ration her senior year.

Over the past two seasons, Creech has been an assistant at Bowling Green High School, helping lead the Lady Purples to two Sweet 16 appearances.

