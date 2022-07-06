Advertisement

Watch: Honoring fallen heroes: Captain Ralph Frasure’s funeral

By Evan Hatter
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A solemn week for Eastern Kentucky continues as four heroes prepare for the journey to their final resting place.

With the family’s permission, WYMT will have coverage of Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure’s funeral at the Mountain Arts Center today at 1 p.m.

For those who cannot attend, you can pay your respects and watch on WYMT, WYMT.com, and on all of our streaming platforms.

Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins’ funeral is Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center. The family has requested no cameras inside the funeral. We will honor their request.

A memorial service for Floyd County Sheriff K-9, Drago, is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Mountain Arts Center. That service will be dog-friendly, so other four-legged officers can attend to pay their respects.

WYMT also carried Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy and Martin City Fire Chief William Petry’s service at the Mountain Arts Center on Tuesday afternoon and you can watch the entire service here.

You can find the obituaries for the three fallen officers here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Shooting 6 a.m.
Sheriff shares details on officer-involved shooting in Martin County
Ambulance generic
One dead after deadly lawnmower accident
Prestonsburg Police Captain and School Resource Officer Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's...
Watch: Honoring fallen heroes: Officer William Petry’s funeral
Kaitlynn Pace
Missing Harlan County woman found safe, troopers say
Honoring Floyd County Deputy William Petry
News reporters share experiences working with Deputy William Petry

Latest News

Bell Demo Death
Bell County Man Dies in Demolition Accident
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Alligator sighting leads to charges against Eastern Kentucky man
MGN Online
Bell County man killed in demolition accident
Austin Harless
“[He] didn’t know what he was doing. He was a good guy.” Eyewitness to Martin County shooting talks about suspect