Watch: Honoring fallen heroes: Captain Ralph Frasure’s funeral

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A solemn week for Eastern Kentucky continues as four heroes prepare for the journey to their final resting place.

With the family’s permission, WYMT will have coverage of Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure’s funeral at the Mountain Arts Center today at 1 p.m.

For those who cannot attend, you can pay your respects and watch on WYMT, WYMT.com, and on all of our streaming platforms.

Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins’ funeral is Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center. The family has requested no cameras inside the funeral. We will honor their request.

A memorial service for Floyd County Sheriff K-9, Drago, is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Mountain Arts Center. That service will be dog-friendly, so other four-legged officers can attend to pay their respects.

WYMT also carried Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy and Martin City Fire Chief William Petry’s service at the Mountain Arts Center on Tuesday afternoon and you can watch the entire service here.

You can find the obituaries for the three fallen officers here.

