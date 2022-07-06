Severe Weather Alert Day continues with more strong storms possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s becoming an unfortunate broken record around the mountains as we continue to see wave after wave of strong to severe thunderstorms work through the mountains as we go through this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch a stalled out frontal boundary very slowly pushing its way through the region this afternoon and evening. As it does, it will serve as a focusing mechanism and even a bit of a guide as complex after complex of strong to severe storms develop. These storms will be capable of strong, damaging winds and very heavy rain as they move through, with a lesser threat of some large hail or an isolated, spin-up tornado. We remain under a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather as we head through the overnight hours.

We should temporarily calm down during the overnight as those storms push southeast and we can stabilize the atmosphere for a short time. Overnight lows stay mild and muggy, though, as we only fall into the middle 70s.

It’s more of the same as we head into the day on Thursday. All the ingredients are still there for strong to severe thunderstorms to once again develop of to our north and west and dive into the region along our stalled out frontal boundary. As such, for the third day in a row, the Storm Prediction Center has placed at least the southern part of the region under a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather.

SPC afternoon day 2 outlook valid for Thursday, July 7, 2022 (WYMT)

And again, our main threats will be strong damaging winds and heavy rain pushing through. It will be hot and steamy yet again before storms arrive with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° and heat indices not far from 100°. Showers and storms diminish overnight as we lose some of the energy from the afternoon, with lows staying mild and muggy in the middle 70s.

Late Week and Beyond

It looks like the stormy scene continues into the back half of the work week as we continue to see an increase in chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be on the strong to severe side yet again Friday and Saturday. SPC has already placed the region under a Level 1 Marginal Risk on Friday.

SPC Day 3 Outlook, valid Friday, July 8, 2022 (WYMT)

Highs soar up into the middle and upper 80s both mornings as we see a mix of sun and clouds ahead of the showers and storms as our ring of fire pattern continues.

We may finally get some relief as we head into Sunday and the first part of next week, as our frontal boundary pushes out of the area. At the same time, we’ll continue to have hot and humid highs in the middle to upper 80s, so while the strong storm chances diminish some, we still look to have daily chances for garden variety showers and storms Sunday, and stray chances as we see a little bit of sunshine through the middle of next week.

