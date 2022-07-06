Advertisement

SEC announces women’s basketball conference opponents

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By UK Athletics
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled its home-and-away designations for the upcoming women’s basketball season, it was announced Wednesday. The Wildcats will square off with conference foes 16 times during the regular season, which includes eight home games and eight away games.

For the 49th straight season, Kentucky will hold majority of its home games inside historic Memorial Coliseum, playing host to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee in 2022-23. The Wildcats will face Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in the trenches.

2022-23 SEC Home Games

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Georgia

LSU

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

2022-23 SEC Away Games

Florida

Georgia

Mississippi State

Missouri

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

The league sent eight programs to the 2021-22 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, and three more to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, with half of the NCAA Tournament teams winning at least one game on the national stage. Since 2012, the SEC has had at least seven teams receive bids each year, while it leads all other conferences in all-time NCAA Tournament bids with 256.

Since 1995-96, Kentucky will play its permanent rival South Carolina twice this season, as well as its two other rotating opponents, Georgia and Missouri.

The Wildcats, who defeated the Gamecocks in the 2021-22 SEC Tournament Championship last March, will sport a remodeled roster for the upcoming season, which features five returners and 10 newcomers. Familiar faces such as former starters Nyah Leveretter and Jada Walker will return in 2022-23, while Blair Green is primed to make a comeback after sitting out last season with a ruptured Achilles. The returners will be complimented by a handful of incoming talent, which includes six freshmen and four transfers.

