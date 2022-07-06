Advertisement

Man writes song to help devastated community heal

Songwriter dedicates it to families of fallen officers
Man writes song to help devastated community heal
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- No words exist that will ever truly comfort the families of the three law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty last week during an ambush in Allen, Kentucky.

Deputy William Petry, Capt. Ralph Frasure, and Officer Jacob Chaffins all leave behind families who will never be the same.

The community at large, still mourning the tragedy, is changed forever in its own way.

While so many try to find the right words and the right guidance in someone or some thing, WSAZ’s Shannon Litton shows how one man is putting his thoughts on paper and his voice on a song to help those in his community heal.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” said singer Nicholas Jamerson, who is a part of Sundy Best. “To swiftly have someone taken out of their lives, we need to be there for each other.”

He went on to say, “At the end of the day, they’re people, they’re humans. Despite the flaws in the system, it’s like these people literally everyday put their lives on the line.”

Jamerson says he is working to record the song inside a recording studio in Prestonsburg. He says he’s looking at different ways he can support the families of the officers – some of whom he knew personally – in the weeks to come.

For more, tap on the video link with this story.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Shooting 6 a.m.
Sheriff shares details on officer-involved shooting in Martin County
Austin Harless
“[He] didn’t know what he was doing. He was a good guy.” Eyewitness to Martin County shooting talks about suspect
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Alligator sighting leads to charges against Eastern Kentucky man
Ambulance generic
One dead after deadly lawnmower accident
Prestonsburg Police Captain and School Resource Officer Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's...
Watch: Honoring fallen heroes: Officer William Petry’s funeral

Latest News

Captain Ralph Frasure's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
Captain Ralph Frasure's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
The Funeral of Captain Ralph Frasure - July 6, 2022
The Funeral of Captain Ralph Frasure - July 6, 2022
Bell Demo Death
Bell County Man Dies in Demolition Accident
Gov. Beshear talks about Allen Shooting - 5:30 p.m.
Gov. Beshear talks about Allen Shooting - 5:30 p.m.
Man in custody after shots fired from inside an apartment, mayor confirms
Woman in custody after shots fired from inside an apartment, mayor confirms