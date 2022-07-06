Advertisement

Woman in custody after shots fired from inside an apartment, mayor confirms

Man in custody after shots fired from inside an apartment, mayor confirms
Man in custody after shots fired from inside an apartment, mayor confirms(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a shooting in Johnson County.

Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon told WYMT the Paintsville Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police responded to the call.

The incident was reported near the intersection of state Route 321 and Mill Branch Road.

The mayor said a woman fired shots from inside of an apartment to the outside.

Officials said the woman is in custody.

The scene is under control and no one was hurt.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Shooting 6 a.m.
Sheriff shares details on officer-involved shooting in Martin County
Austin Harless
“[He] didn’t know what he was doing. He was a good guy.” Eyewitness to Martin County shooting talks about suspect
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Alligator sighting leads to charges against Eastern Kentucky man
Ambulance generic
One dead after deadly lawnmower accident
Prestonsburg Police Captain and School Resource Officer Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's...
Watch: Honoring fallen heroes: Officer William Petry’s funeral

Latest News

Captain Ralph Frasure's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
Captain Ralph Frasure's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
The Funeral of Captain Ralph Frasure - July 6, 2022
The Funeral of Captain Ralph Frasure - July 6, 2022
Bell Demo Death
Bell County Man Dies in Demolition Accident
Gov. Beshear talks about Allen Shooting - 5:30 p.m.
Gov. Beshear talks about Allen Shooting - 5:30 p.m.