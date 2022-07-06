Woman in custody after shots fired from inside an apartment, mayor confirms

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a shooting in Johnson County.

Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon told WYMT the Paintsville Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police responded to the call.

The incident was reported near the intersection of state Route 321 and Mill Branch Road.

The mayor said a woman fired shots from inside of an apartment to the outside.

Officials said the woman is in custody.

The scene is under control and no one was hurt.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

