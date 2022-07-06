Advertisement

MADD Kentucky chapter ‘reintroduced’ at State Capitol

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Kentucky reintroduced themselves at the State Capitol Wednesday...
Mothers Against Drunk Driving Kentucky reintroduced themselves at the State Capitol Wednesday morning.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving Kentucky reintroduced themselves at the State Capitol Wednesday morning.

MADD Kentucky is working to end drunk driving and support the victims of drunk driving. They partnered with law enforcement and victim services entities from across the commonwealth on their reintroduction.

They felt a reintroduction would be beneficial since they’ve seen a lot of change within their chapter over the past few years.

“I’m from Lexington, so being that this is my home state, I know that we need this here,” said Alex Otte, MADD’s national president. “And so we’re really excited to reintroduce MADD to the community at this event but also to meet so many community members and partners while we’re here.”

MADD discussed their plans for the rest of the year including a ‘Walk Like MADD’ fundraising event at the Capitol in October.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Shooting 6 a.m.
Sheriff shares details on officer-involved shooting in Martin County
Ambulance generic
One dead after deadly lawnmower accident
Prestonsburg Police Captain and School Resource Officer Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's...
Watch: Honoring fallen heroes: Officer William Petry’s funeral
Kaitlynn Pace
Missing Harlan County woman found safe, troopers say
Honoring Floyd County Deputy William Petry
News reporters share experiences working with Deputy William Petry

Latest News

Bell Demo Death
Bell County Man Dies in Demolition Accident
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry,...
Watch: Honoring fallen heroes: Captain Ralph Frasure’s funeral