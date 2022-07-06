Leslie County Organizations host food drive in various grocery stores

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Organizations in Hyden are making an effort to feed struggling families in Leslie County.

The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Hyden are partnering up with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center to host a food drive for the remainder of July.

With school being out of session some families find it noticeably harder to feed their families.

Amanda Wooten, Clinic Coordinator at the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in Hyden says she has seen families struggle especially in the summer since children are not getting meals from school.

“We’re hoping that nobody goes hungry this summer and that we will have these resources available for any family that reaches out or that we find a need,” said Wooton.

Until July 31st, the sheriff’s department will have cruisers sitting outside the Hyden IGA and Save-A-Lot In hopes that shoppers will grab some extra groceries and donate.

Hyden Deputy Sheriff Shane Wilson says it is as easy as handing food to the officers.

“Open the back door of the cruiser and put the food in there, that’s all you have to do,” said Wilson.

With food prices rising more than 10 percent in the past 12 months, putting food on the table can be a challenging task.

“We do home visits and assess the needs of our clients throughout the summer and that was a big need that was expressed from our families was lack of food,” said Wooton.

The organizations hope to touch the lives of many with the help of Leslie County and surrounding areas.

