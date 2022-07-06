Ky. Supreme Court denies Cameron’s abortion ban appeal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Supreme Court of Kentucky has ruled to continue to allow abortions in Kentucky, while legal challenges move forward.

The court denied Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s appeal on Tuesday.

The ACLU celebrated the ruling, but Cameron said he was disappointed in the court’s decision.

Meanwhile, a hearing on Kentucky’s abortion ban is set for Wednesday in Jefferson Circuit Court. The ACLU sued over the state’s trigger law, which kicked in when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A Jefferson circuit judge granted the ACLU’s request for a restraining order last week.

Tuesday’s hearing will determine whether to allow abortions in Kentucky while the case plays out in court.

We will not be deterred in defending these important laws, and our team will make a strong case tomorrow in Jefferson Circuit Court to have the laws reinstated. (3/3) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) July 6, 2022

BREAKING: The Kentucky Supreme Court has just DENIED Daniel Cameron's latest attempt to undo our victory and enforce a complete abortion ban.



Abortion remains legal in Kentucky and you can still get an abortion in Kentucky. — ACLU of Kentucky (@ACLUofKY) July 6, 2022

