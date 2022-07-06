Advertisement

Ky. Supreme Court denies Cameron’s abortion ban appeal

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Supreme Court of Kentucky has ruled to continue to allow abortions in Kentucky, while legal challenges move forward.

The court denied Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s appeal on Tuesday.

The ACLU celebrated the ruling, but Cameron said he was disappointed in the court’s decision.

Meanwhile, a hearing on Kentucky’s abortion ban is set for Wednesday in Jefferson Circuit Court. The ACLU sued over the state’s trigger law, which kicked in when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A Jefferson circuit judge granted the ACLU’s request for a restraining order last week.

Tuesday’s hearing will determine whether to allow abortions in Kentucky while the case plays out in court.

