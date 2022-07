LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky has added its first defensive back to its 2023 signing class.

Avery Stuart, a four-star cornerback from Montgomery, Alabama, announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Wednesday.

Stuart picked UK over Florida State and Auburn. He’s the 12th-ranked safety in the 2023 national signing class according to 247 Sports.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.