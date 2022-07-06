July 4th shooting leaves one injured in Southwest Virginia

POUND, Va. (WYMT) - A shooting at a home in Pound, Virginia left one man injured Monday evening.

Wise County Dispatch received a 911 call just after 7:00 p.m. about a man shot in the Tompkins Road area. Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded.

According to statements given to deputies, the man who was shot and his girlfriend had gone to the house of 42-year-old Morgan Tompkins on Tompkins Road in Pound. A confrontation then occurred between Tompkins and the victim that resulted in Tompkins firing multiple rounds, hitting the man in the back of the leg.

The man was taken to Dickenson County Hospital before deputies arrived at Tompkins’ home. He was transferred to Johnson City Medical Center and was later released.

Tompkins was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and is being held in the Southwest Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.