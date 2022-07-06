Advertisement

July 4th shooting leaves one injured in Southwest Virginia

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POUND, Va. (WYMT) - A shooting at a home in Pound, Virginia left one man injured Monday evening.

Wise County Dispatch received a 911 call just after 7:00 p.m. about a man shot in the Tompkins Road area. Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded.

According to statements given to deputies, the man who was shot and his girlfriend had gone to the house of 42-year-old Morgan Tompkins on Tompkins Road in Pound. A confrontation then occurred between Tompkins and the victim that resulted in Tompkins firing multiple rounds, hitting the man in the back of the leg.

The man was taken to Dickenson County Hospital before deputies arrived at Tompkins’ home. He was transferred to Johnson City Medical Center and was later released.

Tompkins was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and is being held in the Southwest Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Shooting 6 a.m.
Sheriff shares details on officer-involved shooting in Martin County
Ambulance generic
One dead after deadly lawnmower accident
Prestonsburg Police Captain and School Resource Officer Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's...
Watch: Honoring fallen heroes: Officer William Petry’s funeral
Kaitlynn Pace
Missing Harlan County woman found safe, troopers say
Honoring Floyd County Deputy William Petry
News reporters share experiences working with Deputy William Petry

Latest News

Captain Ralph Frasure's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
Captain Ralph Frasure's Funeral - 4:00 p.m.
The Funeral of Captain Ralph Frasure - July 6, 2022
The Funeral of Captain Ralph Frasure - July 6, 2022
Bell Demo Death
Bell County Man Dies in Demolition Accident
Captain Ralph Frasure
Final respects: Community gathers to say goodbye to Prestonsburg Police Department Captain Ralph Frasure
Gov. Andy Beshear joined leaders with Pikeville Medical Center and others for a news conference...
Gov. Andy Beshear, Pikeville Medical Center officials hold news conference to address nursing shortage in EKY