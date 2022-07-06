“[He] didn’t know what he was doing. He was a good guy.” Eyewitness to Martin County shooting talks about suspect

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just hours after an officer-involved shooting that left one Martin County man dead, one person who was there when it all started shared his side of the story.

Shannon Litton from our sister station WSAZ talked to Austin Harless. Harless was at the home when everything started unfolding and saw it all. He even considered the victim a friend, even though he was shooting at him too.

Here is a transcript of their conversation:

Shannon: “Is that something a friend does, though?”

Austin: “No, of course not, but he’s still my friend.”

Shannon: “We’re being told that he then started shooting at police when they got there.”

Austin: “I can’t confirm or deny that. That he was shooting at police, but there was gun shots that came from him.”

Shannon: “Most people would say, you were even getting shot at, why are you defending this guy?”

Austin: “Wrong point of judgements, wrong time, didn’t mean what he was doing. He was a good guy.”

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation. So far, they have not identified the shooter.

