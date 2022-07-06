Advertisement

Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say

A 10-year-old girl died in a tubing accident on the Tennessee River Saturday evening, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed. (Source: WSMV)
By Chuck Morris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – A 10-year-old girl died in a tubing accident on the Tennessee River Saturday evening, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed.

The girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat when she hit the boat’s outboard motor, according to the TWRA investigation.

The accident remains under investigation by the TWRA. The agency did not provide further details.

There have been 16 boating-related fatalities on Tennessee waters in 2022 as compared to 13 at the same time last year.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin Shooting 6 a.m.
Sheriff shares details on officer-involved shooting in Martin County
Ambulance generic
One dead after deadly lawnmower accident
Prestonsburg Police Captain and School Resource Officer Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's...
Watch: Honoring fallen heroes: Officer William Petry’s funeral
Kaitlynn Pace
Missing Harlan County woman found safe, troopers say
Honoring Floyd County Deputy William Petry
News reporters share experiences working with Deputy William Petry

Latest News

Bell Demo Death
Bell County Man Dies in Demolition Accident
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home
AG Merrick Garland gives emotional remarks about Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park,...
AG Garland reflects on Highland Park mass shooting
Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry,...
Watch: Honoring fallen heroes: Captain Ralph Frasure’s funeral