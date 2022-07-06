Final respects: Community gathers to say goodbye to Prestonsburg Police Department Captain Ralph Frasure

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral services continue this week for the three officers and a K-9 officer who died in the line of duty last Thursday in the Allen community of Floyd County.

On Wednesday, family, friends and loved ones of Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure joined at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said Frasure had an extensive career in law enforcement, serving nearly 40 years.

The mayor talked about his love for police work and his fellow officers.

During his career, Frasure worked at the Martin Police Department, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and then later the Prestonsburg Police Department.

He retired and then came back to work for PPD working as a school resource officer.

Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods called Frasure a jokester but says no words can describe his loss.

“John 15:13 says greater love has no man than to lay down his life for his friends Ralph you showed us that love on that day what a better testimony to leave to brothers in law enforcement,” said Woods.

The police chief closed his remarks in prayer for the community and Captain Frasure’s family.

