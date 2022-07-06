Final goodbye: Family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers gather to remember Deputy William Petry

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A community, coming together to remember the officers who gave it all to keep them safe during the first of four gatherings to honor the lives ended during last week’s shooting in Allen.

William Petry was so much more than one thing.

“The only title William knew he was, was a servant ... a public servant,” John Hunt, Floyd County Sheriff, said during the service.

The former policeman and retired Kentucky State Trooper turned Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy and firefighter was always wearing many hats and sharing his passions.

“Petry was hands down one of the best law enforcement officers that any of us had ever saw. All of us looked up to him we idolized Petry,” Floyd County Deputy Kevin Thacker said.

But more than his devotion to community and care, Petry was known for the love and light he shared with those around him, including family, friends, and everyone he met along the way.

He was devoted to a life full of service and stories until last Thursday, when he was killed in the line of duty.

“But I never dreamed, for one that I’d call him gone. But I knew that whenever he left, I’d call him a hero,” Sheriff John Hunt said. “William Petry is a hero. He’s my hero. I know he’s everybody in our department’s hero, our office. And I know he’ll be your hero and he will never be forgotten.”

Because a light like Petry’s will shine forever.

