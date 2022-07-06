Advertisement

Coroner: Man killed while demolishing old building

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Bell County is dead following an accident while demolishing an old structure.

WYMT confirmed that 74-year-old Larry Lewis was killed in the accident Tuesday evening.

Officials with the Bell County Coroner’s Office say that during the demolition of an old, burned house, Lewis and another man were attempting to pull down an I-beam over the garage when the chain holding the beam to the equipment broke.

The I-beam then fell onto Lewis, causing multiple blunt-force injuries and crushing him underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

