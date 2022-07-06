Chances for severe storms continue later today, more high water possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an active day on Tuesday, storm chances could ramp up even further today if all the right ingredients fall into place this afternoon. Have a way to get alerts quickly if they are issued.

Today and Tonight

We definitely broke our abnormally dry streak yesterday as heavy rain led to flooding in parts of the region. Firefighters in Clay County even had to rescue someone from high water there. Please, don’t put yourself in that situation today or any day. If water is EVER over a road, TURN AROUND! It is NEVER worth it to drive through it. I don’t know how many times I can say this. Someone is going to get killed at some point. I don’t know how much more clear I can be.

After a fairly dry start to the day, chances for showers and storms return this afternoon. Watch out for some fog possible early.

Right now, the best timing looks to be between noon and 6 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a level 2 out of 5 slight risk as of the latest update.

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a level 2 out of 5 severe threat for Wednesday, July 6th, 2022. Stay weather aware. (WYMT Weather)

Highs will again approach the 90-degree mark before the storms move in, so be ready for another hot and humid day. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts quickly if they are issued, like the WYMT weather app. Damaging winds and heavy rain continue to be the main threats, but I can’t rule out some hail and an isolated, brief spinup tornado either. The ingredients are there today. Stay on your guard.

Tonight, scattered storm chances linger for a bit before starting to dry out some overnight. Fog is likely late. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

Extended Forecast

Shower and storm chances continue on Thursday as temperatures stay hot. These again look to impact us the most in the afternoon hours, like the last couple of days. The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain, but while the entire region is under some sort of severe risk, it appears the worst of tomorrow’s storms could be confined to the southern portions of our region.

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a severe threat for Thursday, July 7th, 2022. The southern counties are under a level 2 out of 5 risk. Stay weather aware. (WYMT Weather)

Highs will top out in the upper 80s before the storms hit and drop into the low 70s overnight as scattered chances continue.

It appears a cold front could be working its way toward us on Friday, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that. Shower and storm chances, along with hot and muggy conditions will continue for one more day, but they look to become more scattered. Highs will top out in the upper 80s before dropping to around 70 by Saturday morning.

Widely scattered rain chances will continue into the weekend, but the temperatures look to be much cooler with highs only in the low to mid-80s. Stay tuned!

