Attorney General’s office saves customers nearly $3 million in proposed power rate increases

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Some customers of one power company will have a little extra money in their pockets when their next bill comes, thanks to the Kentucky Attorney General’s office.

The Office of Rate Intervention stepped in to intervene in a proposed rate increase from South Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, also known as South KY RECC, to the Kentucky Public Service Commission.

If the entire increase had been approved, the power company’s base rate would have gone up 7.71%, which would have meant an 81% increase on monthly bills.

Daniel Cameron and his team were able to reduce the original proposal by 33.9%, which saved customers a lot of money.

“Our Office of Rate Intervention represented the interests of Southern Kentucky ratepayers in this case and successfully reduced increases to electric utility rates and monthly customer charges,” said Attorney General Cameron in a news release. “These efforts saved Kentuckians $2.9 million in proposed electric rate increases.”

South Kentucky RECC is headquartered in Somerset, Kentucky, and distributes retail electric power to 68,000 Kentucky consumers in Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Laurel, Lincoln, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, and Wayne Counties.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

