Watch Today: Honoring fallen heroes: Officer William Petry’s funeral

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Today begins a solemn week for Eastern Kentucky as four heroes prepare for the journey to their final resting place.

With the family’s permission, WYMT will have coverage of Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry’s funeral at the Mountain Arts Center today at 11 a.m.

For those who cannot attend, you can pay your respects and watch on WYMT, WYMT.com, and on all of our streaming platforms.

WYMT will carry Prestonsburg Police Captain and School Resource Officer Ralph Frasure’s service at the Mountain Arts Center starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins’ funeral is Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center. The family has requested no cameras inside the funeral. We will honor their request.

A memorial service for Floyd County Sheriff K-9, Drago, is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Mountain Arts Center. That service will be dog-friendly, so other four-legged officers can attend to pay their respects.

You can find the obituaries for the three fallen officers here.

