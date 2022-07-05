Advertisement

Southern Kentucky college locks in tuition, other costs for upcoming academic year

(NBC12)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With the cost of everything going up these days, officials with one college are keeping their prices the same, at least for the upcoming academic year.

Leaders with the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg announced Tuesday the cost of tuition, room and board for in-seat undergraduate students will stay the same through spring 2023.

“We want students to know that there continues to be an affordable path to an education at Cumberlands,” said Dr. Larry L. Cockrum, Cumberlands president said in a news release. “With costs increasing for necessities like groceries and gas, students and their families are facing difficult choices about how and where to spend their money. By locking in tuition and room and board rates for another year, students can focus on their studies without worrying about the cost of attendance increasing. We’re blessed to have the financial stability to make this commitment.”

According to a story in the Lane Report, every public university in Kentucky and the community college system all increased tuition by at least one percent for the new year.

You can find more information about the university and its programs here.

