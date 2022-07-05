Advertisement

Sheriff: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Martin County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Brandon Robinson
Jul. 5, 2022
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in one Eastern Kentucky county.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Sandlick Road off New Route 3 in the Davella community.

Coroner Chris Todd confirmed to WYMT he arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m.

Martin County Sheriff John Kirk told our sister station WSAZ the suspect, who police have had several prior run-ins with the past, is the only victim and no police officers were injured.

We’re also told several other law enforcement agencies, including the Prestonsburg Police Department, who just lost two of their own in a deadly Floyd County shooting last week, responded to the call.

Kentucky State Police Post 9 Public Affairs Officer Tpr. Michael Coleman told our Buddy Forbes the scene is no longer active, but the investigation is ongoing.

We hope to know more later this morning.

