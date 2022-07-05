Severe Weather Alert Day: Strong storms possible today and tomorrow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking the potential for severe weather over the next couple of days. Stay weather aware.

Today and Tonight

It will be a mild and muggy morning across the region. Some patchy dense fog is already around in spots, so be careful as you head out to work.

Look for a dry start to the day, but scattered chances for showers and storms will roll into the region by later this morning. Some of those could pack a bit of a punch at times. The main threats are damaging winds, heavy rain and hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a severe risk for today. The counties in yellow are a level 2 out of 5 risk. (WYMT Weather)

The best chances for the strongest storms are between noon and 4 p.m.

Highs today should climb into the low 90s before the rain moves in. Outside of the storms, look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight, scattered rain chances will stick around as lows drop into the low 70s.

Extended Forecast

While the storms could be strong on Tuesday, the ingredients for Wednesday may favor a better severe weather setup. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire region under level 2 out of 5 risk for the middle of the week. While the threats remain the same as today, it could be a more widespread situation. Make sure you have a way to get weather warnings quickly, like the WYMT weather app or a NOAA weather radio.

The Storm Prediction Center already has our entire region under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022. (WYMT Weather)

Highs will soar close to the 90-degree mark. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy. As of now, Wednesday’s storms look to move in early in the evening, between 5 and 9 p.m.

More strong storms will likely move through in the overnight hours, so make sure you stay weather aware for those too. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

Chances for showers and storms continue into Thursday and Friday. Some of those could be strong. Highs stay in the upper 80s for the rest of the work week.

The weekend starts out a little on the soggy side, but should wrap up on a drier note Sunday. Highs will drop too, only topping out in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.