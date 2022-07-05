Severe Weather Alert Day continues as more strong storms look possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re continuing to watch the potential for strong to severe storms tonight as our Severe Weather Alert Day continues. But tonight is not our only chance for some rough and tumble weather.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Still watching the potential for showers and storms moving into the region from the north. As this line of storms approaches, damaging winds and heavy rain remain possible as it sweeps through the region. Showers and storms may wane, but will still be possible as we run through the overnight hours. Lows only fall back into the lower 70s as our mild and muggy airmass stays put.

And because of that, we’re not done with the chance for strong to severe storms. We remain on the edge of the heat dome for Wednesday, putting us in a prime spot to continue seeing showers and storms drop in from the northwest, bringing with them yet more potential for strong, damaging winds and heavy rain as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. The entire area remains in a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather for Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center already has our entire region under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022. (WYMT Weather)

We’ve got plenty of fuel for showers and storms, with a rather moist airmass and high temperatures around 90°. As potentially another large complex of storms pulls away from the region, we’ll continue to see the potential for some leftover showers as temperatures still only fall into the lower 70s for overnight lows.

Late Week and Beyond

We’re still not done with showers and storms as we head through late week. They will continue to work through the area every afternoon through the end of the work week. As such, we’ll have plenty of fuel around on Thursday and Friday as early day sun and clouds will get us up into the middle and upper 80s to near 90° as we continue to see very muggy conditions work through. A Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather takes in the whole area on Thursday as of now and I can’t rule out that being extended into Friday and Saturday, either...though at this time no risks have been issued beyond Thursday. Overnight lows remain muggy near 70° as we try to diminish coverage of showers and storms overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center's Day 3 outlook for Thursday, July 7th already has most of the region under the 2 out of 5 risk once again. If it holds up, that will be three days in a row that we will be under a severe risk. (WYMT Weather)

A renewed chance for some stronger storms works in as another frontal boundary looks to come in during the daytime hours on Saturday. Ahead of it, we’re back in the middle and upper 80s. As storms bubble up, they’ll have the possibility to produce strong gusty winds and heavy rain again, with those lasting into our Saturday night. Temperatures rebound a bit as we try to dry out on Sunday and Monday with only slight chances for showers and storms.

