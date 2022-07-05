One dead after deadly lawnmower accident

STAMBAUGH, Ky. (WYMT) - A Johnson County man is dead after a lawnmower accident Monday evening.

Officials from W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said they were called to a home in the Stambaugh community around 6:00 p.m.

When they got there, they found that a man had apparently lost control of his zero-turn mower and gone over an embankment, where he died.

Paintsville EMS, Kentucky State Police, and officials from the Johnson County Coroner’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

