Kentucky running back pleads guilty to DUI charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Herald-Leader/WYMT) - University of Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez has accepted a guilty plea from the prosecution in a case involving a DUI charge, according to reporting from the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The newspaper reports Rodriguez was arrested on May 8 and charged with careless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The two counts were then merged into a third count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The plea requires Rodriguez to pay a $200 fine plus more than $700 in court costs by December 13. His license will also be suspended for four to six months in Kentucky.

