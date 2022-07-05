Advertisement

Kentucky man takes home top honor at SOAR’s Startup Appalachia Pitch Competition

Photo Courtesy: SOAR
Photo Courtesy: SOAR
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One business owner with locations in Central Kentucky walked away with $10,000 following a recent competition for grant funding at Hazard Community and Techincal College.

Dakota Hoskins was announced Tuesday as the winner of the Shaping Our Appalachian Region, or SOAR, Startup Appalachia Pitch Competition. The event, held June 23rd, at the First Federal Center on HCTC’s campus, attracted a total of 39 applicants from 24 counties in Appalachia.

Hoskins, the grand prize winner, was the first of six finalists to take the stage during the pitch competition. A car wash owner, he developed a unique and affordable barcode system for operators to implement to increase profits and marketing reach.

Reimagines, a custom design and print shop in Pulaski County owned by Elizabeth Schroer, took home second place, which was a $3,500 cash prize. Adair County native and dentist Dr. Kyle Mann, took home third place honors for his creation UpScore Test Prep, an interactive and affordable ACT test-prep platform. That came with a $1,500 prize.

